Firearms and narcotics arrest on New Year's Eve

LANCASTER, Pa. — On Dec. 31, 2016 officers assigned to the Police Bureau’s Selective Enforcement Unit stopped a red Volvo sedan on the 100 block of Chesapeake St. for an equipment violation. The rear license plate light was not working and failed to light the registration plate.

When an officer was approaching the car officers observed both rear seat passengers trying to conceal a sand which bag of marijuana in the drop down center armrest. The driver was identified as a 15-year-old male city resident. Officers removed one of the rear seat passengers and observed a firearm resting on the rear seat passenger floorboard.

The juvenile also had crack cocaine and cash on him and was arrested without incident. The other rear seat passenger was also arrested without incident for possession of marijuana. The driver will be cited with driving without a license. The fourth passenger was a 16-year-old who was released to a family member with no charges.

Police charged a 17-year-old Hispanic male with Possession of a Firearm by a Minor; Carrying a Firearm without a License; Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Persons Not to Possess a Firearm (Felon not to Possess a Firearm).

Police also charged the 16-year-old black male with Possession of Marijuana.

In the vehicle police found and seized a black and silver Ruger brand P95 9mm handgun, 8.37 grams of crack cocaine, street value $840.00, a small amount of marijuana, $1,823.00 in U.S. currency, and a small metal digital scale