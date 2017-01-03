FOX43 at the Rose Bowl: Emotional reaction from Penn State after loss

Posted 11:10 PM, January 3, 2017, by , Updated at 11:11PM, January 3, 2017

FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski wraps up Penn State's 52-49 loss to USC in the Rose Bowl, looks ahead to a promising 2017 season, and tells us why this trip was worth it thanks to a trip down memory lane with the USC cheerleaders.