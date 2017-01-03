× Half naked man offers woman a ride in Manheim Twp

MANHEIM TWP., Lancaster County, PA. — A woman was reportedly creeped by a man with no pants on Wabank Road. It happened around 2:25pm at the intersection of Wabank and Bean Hill Roads. The woman told police a man pulled up to her while she was walking and asked if she needed a ride. When she saw that he had no pants on and his genitals were exposed, she yelled at him. The half naked man drove away in a green sedan. The suspect is described as a white male between 30 and 40 years old.