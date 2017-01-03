× Hit and run driver charged with failing to stop and render assistance

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A Lancaster man is charged with failing to render assistance in a hit and run accident that resulted in injury. It happen on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at about 5:14 pm. on Columbia Avenue at Cornell Avenue in Manor Township.

It was reported to Township Police that the driver of a work van struck another vehicle and then fled the scene. The driver of the struck vehicle suffered an injury. Through investigation police learned that Steven Burkett, 52, of the 1st block of Girard Avenue was driving the van.

Charges against Burkett include Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, Duty to give Information and Render Aid, and Vehicle Turning Left.