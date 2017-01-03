× Juvenile arrested and charged with theft of power equipment

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A 14 year old juvenile is charged in a series of thefts from at Dave’s Lawn and Garden,158 Doe Run Road.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police between December 30, 2016 and New Year’s Day, January 1, 2017 undisclosed types of power equipment were taken from the business property. On Monday, the owner of Dave’s Lawn and Garden notified the NLCRPD that the suspect had returned to the store.

The juvenile male was taken into custody as he was leaving the property, and returned by police to his mother. Other items were recovered at his mother’s home that were also reported to have been stolen from the business on prior dates.

Approximately $600.00 in items were recovered and returned to the store owner. The 14 year old was charged with 2 counts of Theft and one count of Trespass. The charges were forwarded to Lancaster County Juvenile Probation.