Lower Paxton Township man arrested on child porn charges

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A Dauphin County man was arrested Friday on child pornography charges. Luke Davis, 24, of Lower Paxton Township, is charged with 10 counts of child pornography. He was arraigned on December 30 and has since posted bail.

According to police reports, the charges stem from a joint investigation conducted by the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, St. Louis County Missouri Police Department and the PA Attorney General’s Office Computer Forensic Unit.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 24.