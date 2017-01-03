× Man trashes State Police barracks tries to run away

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – A man is charged after he literally ‘trashes’ the Pennsylvania State Police – Lykens barracks. Police say Michael Newberry walked into the lobby of the barracks at 301 State Road, Washington Township and dumped a bag of garbage. It happen on Tuesday, but police did say the time of the day.

Newberry refused to give his name and attempted to run away on foot. He was captured in the barracks parking lot and arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Scattering Rubbish in a Public Place.