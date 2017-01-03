× Police: Man who killed State Trooper traded Suboxone for gun

HUNTINGDON, PA. — State Police say the gun Jason Robison used to kill Trooper Landon Weaver was obtained in exchange for the drug Suboxone. Police traced the gun back to an individual in Huntingdon. The owner of the Beretta .32 caliber semiautomatic handgun was unaware that it was missing. But when investigators interviewed the gun owner’s son, he admitted to trading the gun to Robison in exchange for five Suboxone. Bradley McMullen, 28, of Huntingdon, was subsequently charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen Property. He was taken into custody and arraigned and remanded to Huntingdon County Jail.

Suboxone is a prescription medicine that contains the active ingredients buprenorphine and naloxone. It is used to treat adults opioid addiction, and according to Drugs.com, may itself be a habit-forming drug.