New information resource available in Lebanon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Pa. - Anyone in need of information in Lebanon County can now call 2-1-1. Operators are standing by to give people information 24/7. Lebanon County is the last county in the area to adopt using 2-1-1. The United Way says they did not have the resources to implement the program until now. When someone calls they will be able to speak to a real person and to get information on a variety of topics.

"Housing, transportation, drug and alcohol services, those types of things that people are looking for information on," said

Brooke Smith, United Way Director of Community Impact.

If you have an emergency you should still call 9-1-1.