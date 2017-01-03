Olivia’s cooks up Seared Tuna with Wasabi Butter

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: www.olivias.biz
Seared tuna
Pan seared tuna rolled in a blend of poppy & sesame seeds served over fire grilled asparagus and our ginger soy sauce drizzled over top. Garnished w crisp bean sprouts & wasabi smashed red skin potatoes.
Since wasabi is local only to Japan, limited areas of Canada & N.W. US here's our alternative:
Wasabi butter:
Ground horseradish
Green food dye
Fresh minced garlic
Fresh chopped cilantro
Butter (unsalted)
Kosher salt
In a food processor pulse the butter until creamed . Add the remaining ingredients and blend until all is creamed together (approx 2-3 minutes)
Asian ginger soy sauce
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup rice vinegar
1 tbsp cilantro
1/2 lime juiced
1/2 cup pineapple juice
1/8 tsp crushed red pepper flake
2 tsp ginger freshly minced
1 tbsp honey
2 tsp mirin
1 tsp freshly minced garlic
2 tsp cornstarch
In saucepan combine soy sauce, pineapple juice, mirin, garlic, red pepper flakes, rice wine vinegar, lime juice, & ginger. Bring to a boil. Remove 1 tsp of the sauce and whisk into the cornstarch. Pour mixture into the sauce, simmered until tightened(approx 2-3minutes).
Cocktails
Cranberry mojito
Bacardi rum
Captain Morgan rum
Cranberry juice
Club soda
Fresh mint
Fresh lime
Fresh cranberries
Baklava syrup
Muddle the mint, cranberries, lime, & baklava syrup. Add ice, Bacardi, Capt. morgan, splash of cranberry juice. Shake. Top off w soda water. Garnish w fresh cranberries and mint.
Lemon cranberry fizz
Andre Spumante champagne
Lemoncello
Cranberry juice
Fresh lemons
Fresh cranberries
Pour Lemoncello & cranberry juice over ice, add fresh lemon & cranberries, shake. Top off w Spumante. Enjoy!