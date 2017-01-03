Olivia’s cooks up Seared Tuna with Wasabi Butter

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

Seared tuna

Pan seared tuna rolled in a blend of poppy & sesame seeds served over fire grilled asparagus and our ginger soy sauce drizzled over top. Garnished w crisp bean sprouts & wasabi smashed red skin potatoes.

Since wasabi is local only to Japan, limited areas of Canada & N.W. US here's our alternative:

Wasabi butter:

Ground horseradish

Green food dye

Fresh minced garlic

Fresh chopped cilantro

Butter (unsalted)

Kosher salt

In a food processor pulse the butter until creamed . Add the remaining ingredients and blend until all is creamed together (approx 2-3 minutes)

Asian ginger soy sauce

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup rice vinegar

1 tbsp cilantro

1/2 lime juiced

1/2 cup pineapple juice

1/8 tsp crushed red pepper flake

2 tsp ginger freshly minced

1 tbsp honey

2 tsp mirin

1 tsp freshly minced garlic

2 tsp cornstarch

In saucepan combine soy sauce, pineapple juice, mirin, garlic, red pepper flakes, rice wine vinegar, lime juice, & ginger. Bring to a boil. Remove 1 tsp of the sauce and whisk into the cornstarch. Pour mixture into the sauce, simmered until tightened(approx 2-3minutes).

Cocktails

Cranberry mojito

Bacardi rum

Captain Morgan rum

Cranberry juice

Club soda

Fresh mint

Fresh lime

Fresh cranberries

Baklava syrup

Muddle the mint, cranberries, lime, & baklava syrup. Add ice, Bacardi, Capt. morgan, splash of cranberry juice. Shake. Top off w soda water. Garnish w fresh cranberries and mint.

Lemon cranberry fizz

Andre Spumante champagne

Lemoncello

Cranberry juice

Fresh lemons

Fresh cranberries

Pour Lemoncello & cranberry juice over ice, add fresh lemon & cranberries, shake. Top off w Spumante. Enjoy!