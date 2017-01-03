Olivia’s cooks up Seared Tuna with Wasabi Butter

Posted 5:04 PM, January 3, 2017, by

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: www.olivias.biz

Seared tuna
Pan seared tuna rolled in a blend of poppy & sesame seeds served over fire grilled asparagus and our ginger soy sauce drizzled over top.  Garnished w crisp bean sprouts & wasabi smashed red skin potatoes.

Since wasabi is local only to Japan, limited areas of Canada & N.W. US here's our alternative:
Wasabi butter:
Ground horseradish
Green food dye
Fresh minced garlic
Fresh chopped cilantro
Butter (unsalted)
Kosher salt
In a food processor pulse the butter until creamed .  Add the remaining ingredients and blend until all is creamed together (approx 2-3 minutes)

Asian ginger soy sauce
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup rice vinegar
1 tbsp cilantro
1/2 lime juiced
1/2 cup pineapple juice
1/8 tsp crushed red pepper flake
2 tsp ginger freshly minced
1 tbsp honey
2 tsp mirin
1 tsp freshly minced garlic
2 tsp cornstarch
In saucepan combine soy sauce, pineapple juice, mirin, garlic, red pepper flakes, rice wine vinegar, lime juice, & ginger.  Bring to a boil.  Remove 1 tsp of the sauce and whisk into the cornstarch.  Pour mixture into the sauce, simmered until tightened(approx 2-3minutes).

Cocktails

Cranberry mojito
Bacardi rum
Captain Morgan rum
Cranberry juice
Club soda
Fresh mint
Fresh lime
Fresh cranberries
Baklava syrup
Muddle the mint, cranberries, lime, & baklava syrup.  Add ice, Bacardi, Capt. morgan, splash of cranberry juice.  Shake. Top off w soda water.  Garnish w fresh cranberries and mint.

Lemon cranberry fizz
Andre Spumante champagne
Lemoncello
Cranberry juice
Fresh lemons
Fresh cranberries
Pour Lemoncello & cranberry juice over ice, add fresh lemon & cranberries, shake.  Top off w Spumante.  Enjoy!