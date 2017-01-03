Pedestrian struck in crosswalk in downtown York

YORK, Pa. – City police responded at about 2:45 p.m. to a pedestrian struck in downtown York. It happen at the intersection of East Philadelphia Street and S. George Street. The driver of the striking vehicle reportedly stopped at the scene.The male pedestrian was struck in the cross walk by a silver mid 2000 Nissan Altima sedan.

The female driver of the vehicle stopped and was cooperating with police. The pedestrian, who was knocked to the pavement was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. There is no word on his condition.

The investigation into the incident continues.

