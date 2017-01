× Penn Township Police: Searching for missing 16-year-old Raymond Girard

Hanover, Pa. — Penn Township Police in Hanover, York County, are attempting to locate a 16-year-old teenager.

Raymond Girard left his residence at 2 am Tuesday, Jan. 3. If you see him or know where he is, police ask that you call 911 immediately.

Girard was last seen wearing jeans and a black jacket.