Police apprehend wanted man from November crash

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa.– Police apprehended a man that was involved in a November crash.

Timothy Kelley II, 24, was taken into custody after being found in the 800 block of Holly Tree Drive in Manheim. He was taken to Lancaster County Prison and remanded on $50,000 bail.

On November 24, 2016, officers were dispatched to a vehicle fire at 714 Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township.

Upon arrival, police found a gold 2003 4-door Chevrolet Malibu on its roof with the engine on fire.

Officers found a female passenger screaming for help from inside the vehicle. With help from the Fire Department, officers removed the female and she was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment.

Police determined that Kelley had been driving the vehicle.

Now, he will face charges.