× Police seeking identity of woman involved in retail theft of Fruitville Pike Walmart

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa.– Police are attempting to identify the woman in the photograph in connection with a retail theft incident.

On December 7, 2016, the woman was observed leaving the Walmart location at 2030 Fruitville Pike without paying for a cart that contained merchandise valued at over $1,800.

If you know her identity, you are asked to contact police at (717) 569-6401. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Anonymous Crime Tipline at (717) 569-2816.