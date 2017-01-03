× Poll: Has the Affordable Care Act benefited you?

Congressional lawmakers will be sworn in today as members of the 115th Congress of the United States.

Republicans won majorities in both the House and the Senate in November, leaving very little wiggle room for Democrats to negotiate their minority agenda. According to CNN, the first indications of how Democrats plan to defend the Affordable Care Act — signature health care insurance legislation approved under outgoing President Barack Obama’s administration known as Obamacare — could emerge tomorrow. Obama is scheduled to visit Capitol Hill to talk tactics, and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will also be at the Capitol to huddle with Republicans on Obamacare.

Due to Republican majorities, the dust up over repealing, replacing or scaling back Obamacare could be less resistant than it has been since its inception. Republicans are already talking about using the budget maneuver known as reconciliation in the Senate to gut Obamacare funding in a way that would bypass the filibuster, CNN reported.

Americans have been split on how well the federal health care insurance act has fared individually.

