× Shot fired into Lebanon home

LEBANON, PA. — A Lebanon woman found a bullet on her kitchen floor after hearing a gunshot. It happened Monday around 1:41pm at 509 N. 2nd Street. The woman was not injured.

Police were called and determined the shot came from 511 N. 2nd Street. After securing the residence, they say they recovered heroin, associated drug paraphernalia and several firearms. Police found one person still in the residence and suspect others fled after the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and circumstances surrounding the firearm being discharged. Charges are pending.