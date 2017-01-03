Steady rain impacts commuters for much of Tuesday

MORE RAIN: Another wave associated with a storm system keeps plenty of showers in the forecast Tuesday. It’s a misty and drizzly start to the morning, with temperatures still chilly in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Grab the umbrella, because steadier rain moves in for the middle of the morning commute, a little before daybreak, and lasts through much of the day. The healthy soaking does not taper until the evening hours. Temperatures during the afternoon are a bit milder, with readings making it into the lower to middle 40s for most. The overnight period dries out. Overnight lows fall into the middle 30s to lower 40s under mainly cloudy skies.

TURNING COLD: Conditions continue drying Wednesday, and temperatures are a bit on the mild side. Readings are in the middle to upper 40s early, before a secondary cold front rushes through during the afternoon and drops temperatures. It’s quite blustery as frigid air arrives. Temperatures fall into the 20s by Thursday morning. Afternoon highs make it into the upper 20s to middle 30s under mostly cloudy skies. It’s still a bit breezy. Friday is still on the colder side, with a bit more sunshine and temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Arctic air remains in place through the weekend, making for below average temperatures for this time in January! Expect partly cloudy skies for the weekend, with frigid mornings and afternoon temperatures in the 20s to near 30 degrees. For now, it looks dry. Monday brings increasing clouds. Temperatures aren’t as frigid, hovering near the freezing mark.

Have a great Tuesday!