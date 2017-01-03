× Ventura Foods Expansion brings 157 new jobs to Franklin County

Harrisburg, PA –Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Ventura Foods, a producer of custom and proprietary dressings, sauces, and other flavorings, will expand operations in Chambersburg, Franklin County, a move that will create 157 new jobs.

“Upon adding 157 new, full-time employees, Ventura Foods will have a workforce of more than 600 at its expanded facility in Chambersburg,” said Governor Wolf. “The company’s exceptional growth is to be commended, as it contributes not only to the commonwealth’s flourishing manufacturing sector, but also to the economic well-being of Ventura Foods’ employees, their communities, and beyond.”

Following a recent acquisition, Ventura Foods will be relocating some out-of-state dressing, sauce, and mayonnaise business assets and operations to its facility in Chambersburg, investing more than $12.4 million in facility construction, renovations, machinery, and equipment. Ventura Foods has committed to creating 157 new, full-time jobs within three years, and retaining 459 existing positions.

“We are thankful for the support of the Governor’s Action Team and the Department of Community and Economic Development as we continue to grow, strengthen and diversify our business,” said Alan Blake, executive vice president of manufacturing, Ventura Foods. “We look forwarding to bringing additional high-quality manufacturing jobs to Chambersburg.”

Ventura Foods received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development that includes a $475,000 Pennsylvania First grant and $56,250 in WEDnetPA funding for employee training. The company has also been encouraged to apply for a $3.5 million low-interest loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA).

The project was coordinated by Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania, in collaboration with the Franklin County Area Development Corporation.

Last year, DCED approved nearly $1.1 billion in low-interest loans, tax credits, and grants for projects across the commonwealth and secured private sector commitments for the creation and retention of more than 200,000 full-time jobs. In the same timeframe, the Governor’s Action Team completed 77 projects – creating and retaining more than 36,800 jobs.

For additional information on Ventura Foods, visit .

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or DCED, visit dced.pa.gov.

SOURCE: Governor’s press office