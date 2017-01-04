260 years of American history at the Historic Fairfield Inn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTONBAN TWP., Pa. --Innkeeper John Kramb has owned and operated the Historic Fairfield Inn in Adams County for a very brief amount of time compared to the inn's history, but history breathes alive and well in the 6-bedroom inn and restaurant.

From rooms named after the likes of Patrick Henry, Confederate generals and more, the Historic Fairfield Inn existed before the American Revolution. From 1757 to the present, it's served as a Civil War hospital and a stop along the Underground Railroad.

Today, it exists as one of the five-oldest continuously operated inns in America.