2nd Suspect in parts store parking lot fatal shooting ordered to stand trial

LANCASTER, Pa. – A second Delaware cousin charged with killing a man in a Lancaster Township store parking lot will face charges in Lancaster County Court, a district judge ordered Wednesday.

Rashan A. Ross, 27, will be tried on counts of Homicide, Robbery, Conspiracy to Robbery, and Theft regarding the September 2015 shooting of 19-year-old Jared Weaver.

Weaver was killed at Advanced Auto Parts, 1003 East King Street, during a transaction over $90 worth of “lean,” a cough syrup-based concoction, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

First Assistant District Attorney Christopher P. Larsen called a Manheim Township police detective who testified about the investigation that led to charges against Ross and his cousin, 24-year-old Kareem Ross.

Kareem Ross was ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing in October.

Charged in September, Rashan Ross was extradited to Lancaster from Delaware in November. District Judge Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle ruled Wednesday that enough evidence was presented to move the case to county court.

Both cousins are at Lancaster County Prison without bail. Both are presumed innocent.

Manheim Township police Detective Brent Schultz testified Wednesday of the analysis of both Rosses’ cellphones which showed interaction with Weaver. The phones’ locations were tracked from Delaware to the homicide scene, then back to Delaware.

Surveillance video of the homicide showed two males confronting Weaver before Weaver falls to the ground, Schultz testified.

A man with Weaver told police Weaver made arrangements to sell “lean.” The man told police he watched Weaver measure out the substance before meeting the buyers.