Area Kmart, Sears stores to close in 2017

CHICAGO, IL – Sears Holdings says it will close 26 Sears and 78 Kmart stores nationwide this Spring. Kmart stores at 1890 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, and at 5600 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg and the Sears store at Capital City Mall, Camp Hill are among the stores that will be closed.

The company informed associates of the closings today, January 4th. It is the second round of announced closings. Last month associates at 30 Kmart stores and 16 Sears stores were informed on that their stores would be closing this spring.

Sears Holding issued the following statement on the pending closures:

“The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”

Director of Corporate Communications Sears Holdings, Howard Riefs, said, “the number of associates is not publicly available. Those associates that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores. Most of the associates are part time/hourly.”

Liquidation sales will begin as early as Friday, January 6 at all closing stores. The Kmart in Mechanicsburg and the Sears store at Capital City Mall will both close in mid-February. All other stores will close at the end of March.

