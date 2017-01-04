Drying out with gusty conditions and sunshine Wednesday

TURNING COLD: Conditions continue drying Wednesday morning, and temperatures are a bit on the mild side. Readings are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The breezes pick up quickly after daybreak. A secondary cold front rushes through during the afternoon and drops temperatures. There’s some sun before the clouds make a comeback for the afternoon. It’s quite blustery as the frigid air arrives. Afternoon temperatures are in the lower to middle 40s. Wind chill values are in the 30s during the afternoon. Temperatures tumble fast, and they fall into the 20s by Thursday morning. Afternoon highs make it into the upper 20s to middle 30s on Thursday under mostly cloudy skies. It’s still a bit breezy, so wind chill values feel like teens during the morning and 20s for the afternoon. Some early morning flurries and snow showers are possible before sunrise. Friday is still on the colder side, with a bit more sunshine and temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Arctic air remains in place through the weekend, making for below average temperatures for this time in January! Expect partly cloudy skies for the weekend, with frigid mornings and afternoon temperatures in the 20s. A few lake effect flurries are possible Sunday with a reinforcing shot of cold air.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings increasing clouds. Temperatures aren’t as frigid, hovering near the freezing mark. Tuesday turns even milder, with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs are near 40 degrees.

Have a great Wednesday!