Dunkin’ Donuts kicks off the New Year with their perks program

YORK, Pa.– Many people start their day off with a cup of coffee to get them ready for the day.

Dunkin’ Donuts is beginning the New Year by offering up a deal for their coffee.

Through January 29, Dunkin’ Donuts perks members in Central Pennsylvania may purchase a large hot coffee for $1.49.

However, some proceeds from the sales will benefit a good cause as well.

For every large hot coffee purchased, Dunkin Donuts will donate $.50 to the Special Olympics in Pennsylvania.

Jamie Saam from Dunkin’ and Kristie Davis from the Special Olympics will offer more information on the program in the FOX43 Kitchen.

To learn more or enroll in the perks program, you can visit the site here.