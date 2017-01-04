Furry Friends with Lolita, the Pit Bull/Terrier mix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- This week's Furry Friend is Lolita, the Pit Bull/Terrier mix from the Humane Society of Harrisburg.

Lolita is an adult female that was found as a stray. She is playful, affectionate, energetic and friendly, but also undisciplined. Lolita doesn't know any commands yet.

However, she is curious and attentive, making it possible that she could be a good learner.

Lolita shouldn't live with children under the age of ten, and a home with cats would not be a good fit. However, Lolita does enjoy playing with other dogs.

Check out Lolita and her smile on FOX43 Morning News!