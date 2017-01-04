× Gov. Tom Wolf orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen PA State Trooper Landon Weaver

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex, at Commonwealth facilities, and all public buildings and grounds across the state to remain lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen Pennsylvania State Police Trooper, Landon Weaver.

Trooper Weaver, of Blair County, was killed while on duty on Dec. 30 in Huntingdon County.

Gov. Wolf says flags should remain lowered until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 5., the date of Trooper Weaver’s funeral.