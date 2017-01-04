× Juvenile on probation pending attempted homicide charge cuts off GPS ankle monitor

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help in locating Lamont Lee Porter, 18 of Harrisburg, who is wanted for Flight to Avoid Apprehension.

While being supervised by probation on pending court action for Attempted Homicide and Possession of a Firearm charges, Porter absconded from supervision by cutting off his GPS ankle monitor. A warrant ordering his arrest was issued on December 22, 2016.

Porter was 15 years old when he was charged as an adult for the October 2013 shooting of multiple people at the Central Allison Community Center. A fight had broken out at a youth party inside the center at Walnut and Hoerner Streets. As people left the building shots were fired into the crowd. Porter was one of three people arrested in the shooting.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Porter, you are encouraged to submit a tip to police by calling (717) 558-6900. Tipsters can remain anonymous. If your tip leads to Porter’s apprehension, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000!