Man arrested following police chase in Lancaster city

LANCASTER CITY, Pa.–A man is in custody after leading police on a chase in Lancaster city late Tuesday night.

Frankie Rodriguez, 40, of Lancaster is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property and other traffic violations. He was arraigned and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $40,000 bail.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Fifth Street in Lancaster around 11:23 p.m. for a report of a protection from abuse violation. when they spotted Rodriguez sitting in a running vehicle. Police pulled in front of Rodriguez’s vehicle to prevent him from leaving. That’s when police say Rodriguez rammed a police cruiser and hit another parked car before taking off.

Rodriguez was eventually taken into custody following a police chase.