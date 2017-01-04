Much colder air arrives for several

BUNDLE UP!

Thursday is a quiet but chilly day in the lower 30s under a blanket of clouds which thicken during the late day hours. Breeze is not as strong but enough to keep wind chills in the teens early in the day, and 20s during the afternoon. In fact, the wind chills will run in the teens and 20s right through the weekend.

Light snow begins to spread in Thursday night and continues into the early morning hours. An inch, possibly an inch and a half of snow is very likely by the morning drive Friday. Lows bottom in the middle 20s. Highs don`t budge much but manage to reach 30 degrees.

EXTRA LAYER WEEKEND

It`s a very cold morning in the teens Saturday. Plenty of clouds to keep temperatures in the upper 20s. An area of low pressure along the southeast coast hugs closely as it tracks to the northeast. Right now, an area of strong high pressure keeps it to our east. However, a shift to the west would mean snow for Saturday. We`ll continue to monitor for changes. With the high bumping up against the coastal low, the pressure gradient tightens for Sunday increasing the breeze. It`s another morning in the middle teens and even with more Sunshine for the second half of the weekend, it is an extra layer day with highs in the middle 20s. A few flurries can’t be ruled out as a weak system passes by to our north. The breeze keeps wind chills in the teens for much of the day.

NEXT WEEK

Morning lows are quite cold to start in the low teens. Skies are sunny with a bubble of high-pressure overhead. Temperatures begin to recover as an upper-level trough lifts out of the area allowing temperatures to moderate. By afternoon, temperatures are able to rebound to the lower 30s. Tuesday, morning lows are not as frigid in the lower 20s. There are more clouds around as a warm front lifts through the area. It may be accompanied by a brief mix of precipitation. Not much moisture so not all areas will see it. Highs are more seasonable in the upper 30s. A warmer surge of air ahead of our next cold front boost temperatures into the 40s for Wednesday. Showers are possible during the afternoon as the front slides east. It is followed by drier air for Thursday.

Have a wonderful day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist