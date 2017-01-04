× PennDOT Secretaries Encourage Farm Show-bound Drivers to Use 511PA Website for Safe Travel

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Agriculture secretary, Russell Redding, and Transportation Secretary, Leslie S. Richards, are encouraging drivers headed to the 2017 Pennsylvania Farm Show to visit 511PA.com for up-to-the-minute travel information.

“PennDOT is a key partner in our efforts to make the 101st PA Farm Show a safe, enjoyable experience for everyone,” said Secretary Redding. “We have worked diligently together as state government to protect the nearly half-a-million people who visit Harrisburg every January to celebrate Pennsylvania agriculture. This site is just one example of that team effort.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s new web page will provide drivers with travel times and route options. The site will monitor traffic conditions on major access routes to the event: Interstate 81/U.S. 15 Northbound, U.S. 22/322 southbound, I-81 southbound, I-283 northbound and I-83 northbound.

“This page is another example of our using technology to improve our services and give travelers the tools to make travel decisions,” Secretary Richards said. “We encourage the public to use this resource so their trip to this important event is as smooth and enjoyable as possible.”

Visitors to the site will be able to see average travel times on routes to the Farm Show and travel times on proposed alternate routes. The site also includes incidents, construction, traffic cameras, traffic speeds and weather information.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 6,000 animals, 10,000 competitive exhibits, and 300 commercial exhibitors.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is easily accessible from nearby Interstate 81.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.