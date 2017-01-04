× Philadelphia woman accused of making death threats against PA Lottery employees

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY,Pa.–A Philadelphia woman is facing charges after police say she repeatedly made death threats toward employees at the Pennsylvania Lottery, based in Dauphin County.

Towanda Shields, 47, is charged with three counts of terroristic threats, 25 counts of stalking and 25 counts of harassment. The threats allegedly occurred between April 2016 and December 2016.

According to police reports, Shields repeatedly called the Lottery Headquarters located in Lower Swatara Township and made death threats while harassing employees.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest. Lower Swatara Police are currently working with Philadelphia Police to find Shields.