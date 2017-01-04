× Police seeking information into hit-and-run after pedestrian was left laying on road in Franklin County

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information into a hit-and-run incident that has left a Chambersburg man fighting for his life.

Calvin Clevenger, 59, is battling life-threatening injuries from the incident.

On January 3 at approximately 7:20 a.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Molly Pitcher Highway after a pedestrian was found lying on the right shoulder of the southbound lane.

It appeared that Clevenger had been struck by a vehicle.

He was transported to Meritus Medical Center where he was evaluated before being taken to Baltimore Shock Trauma Center for his injuries.

The investigation is on-going, and if anyone has any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call State Police at Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.