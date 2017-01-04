× Police seeking inmate who never returned from work release

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police seeking information on the whereabouts of an inmate on work release who never returned.

Carl Payne, 22, was sentenced to Dauphin County Work Release Center for Possession with Intent to Deliver and Theft by Unlawful Taking.

On November 16, 2016, Payne clocked out of work release to report to work, but never returned.

Payne’s GPS ankle monitor appeared to be cut off, and was found at his place of employment.

If you have any information on Payne, you are encouraged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-262-3080. Tips can be made anonymously. Tips can also be given directly to police by calling County Dispatch at 717-558-6900. If your tip leads to Payne’s apprehension, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000!