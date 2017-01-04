Police seeking men that stole 21 iPhones from Walmart in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.– Police are searching for the individuals that are pictured above after they stole 21 iPhones from a Wal-Mart.

At about 12:30 a.m. on December 29, 2016, three black males entered the Wal-Mart located at 6520 Carlisle Pike. The three men went to the electronics section of the store.

One man distracted the clerk in the electronics section while the other two men went to the locked cabinet where the iPhones are kept.

The men removed 21 iPhones, valued at a total of $13,815, and put them into a grey back pack that they took from a display in the store. The men proceeded to move to another section of the store before concealing the phones in their clothing and left the store at about 12:55 a.m.

They left the store in what appears to be an older grey car that could possibly be a Cadillac, Buick, or Oldsmobile.

Anyone with information in regards to the suspects’ identity is asked to call Detective Seth Weikert, Silver Spring Township Police Department at 717-591-8245 or by email at sweikert@sstwp.org.