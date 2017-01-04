Shadowy ‘figure’ in Facebook photo has some seeing a demon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX –- A grainy photo circulating on social media has some seeing a winged agent of the devil, while others think it might be an angel.

The photo has been shared over 80,000 times, sparking a social media holy war of sorts. The skeptics, however, say the dark shape looming over the sidewalk is likely just a tree or a Photoshop job.

Man in Arizona captures these images that are going viral. Some say it's a demon, others say an angel. What do you think? @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/4Q7PUI4QeU — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) January 4, 2017

The photo was posted on Facebook by Richard Christianson, according to KSAZ-TV, who asked, "What the hell do you see in this picture for reals ??? Anybody."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Christianson had removed the photo.

The question remains however, what exactly is in that photo? What do you see?