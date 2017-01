× Solcanco High School evacuated in Lancaster County

QUARRYVILLE, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. –Solanco High School was evacuated Wednesday after the school district received a bomb threat, according to a post on the district’s webpage.

The high school is located along the 500 block of Solanco Road in Quarryville.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

