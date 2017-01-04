× Teen robbed following crash along Route 30 in Manheim Township, police say

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Police are investigating after an 18-year-old girl reported she was robbed following a crash along Route 30 in Lancaster County early Tuesday morning.

The teen told police she was driving along Route 30 west near Route 72 in Manheim Township around 5:30 a.m. when the vehicle next to her swerved into lane and hit her vehicle.

The teen pulled off to the side of the road. She told investigators both the driver and passenger of the striking vehicle got out of their car and approached her vehicle. The female passenger pushed the teen against the side of the car while the male driver went through her purse and stole $500.

The teen said the pair got back into their vehicle and drove away. Police say the suspect’s vehicle is described as a small red, older model car.

The teen wasn’t hurt in the robbery.