Tips to prevent furniture from falling on your child

LANCASTER, Pa. – Every 24 minutes a child is hurt because of falling furniture according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. It says there are simple ways to keep your child safe.

“Safety First has a kit that you can mount to the piece of furniture and it actually mounts to the wall so you can prevent it from falling over,” said Ken Long from JB Hostetter and Sons Hardware.

“Another thing you can do is take a piece of strapping and run it into a stud and run it into the back of the furniture,” he adds.

The items needed to anchor furniture cost between $1.00 and $6.00. It is a simple fix to prevent what could have been a tragedy.