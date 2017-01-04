× Two Lancaster man charged with separate rapes

LANCASTER, Pa.– Two Lancaster men were charged with rape of separate women in unrelated incidents in court on Tuesday.

Jamell Prister, 26, and Jose Vasquez-Galarza, 35, will face counts of rape and other related offenses for the incidents that happened in Lancaster City in late November.

Prister is at Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail and charged with rape and other abuse of his ex-girlfriend at a N. Queen St. residence.

District Judge Jimenez was shown photos of the victim’s injuries that included a bloody nose, cuts, and bruises to her head and body.

Vasquez-Galarza is also being held on $500,000 bail at Lancaster County Prison while facing charges of rape. He threatened to kill a woman and her children on S. Prince St. before tying up the victim during the abuse.

Now, these men will face charges.