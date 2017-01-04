Two Lancaster man charged with separate rapes

Prister (left) Vazquez-Galarza (right)

LANCASTER, Pa.– Two Lancaster men were charged with rape of separate women in unrelated incidents in court on Tuesday.

Jamell Prister, 26, and Jose Vasquez-Galarza, 35, will face counts of rape and other related offenses for the incidents that happened in Lancaster City in late November.

Prister is at Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail and charged with rape and other abuse of his ex-girlfriend at a N. Queen St. residence.

District Judge Jimenez was shown photos of the victim’s injuries that included a bloody nose, cuts, and bruises to her head and body.

Vasquez-Galarza is also being held on $500,000 bail at Lancaster County Prison while facing charges of rape. He threatened to kill a woman and her children on S. Prince St. before tying up the victim during the abuse.

