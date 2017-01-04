× Woman accused of leaving 8 kids home alone in Steelton

STEELTON, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A Steelton woman was arrested earlier this week after police say she left her eight children home alone, according to the criminal complaint.

Angelica Fletcher, 34, is charged with eight counts of endangering the welfare of children. Fletcher was arraigned Tuesday and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.

On Monday, Officers responded to Fletcher’s home located along the 500 block of South Front Street after learning the children had been left home alone. One of Fletcher’s children came to the door when police knocked and explained his mother was at the store and he had been left in charge of his siblings, according to court documents. The boy said Fletcher left around 12:30 p.m., court records show.

Officers went inside the home and found five children, ages 7, 5, 4 and two 2-year-olds, on the first floor, according to the complaint. On the second-floor of the home, officers found a 5-month old girl laying on a bed and a one year-old was found in another room standing in a crib. Police say the one year-old was wearing urine soaked clothing.

Police reported the incident to Dauphin County Children and Youth Services. One boy was released into the custody of his father, and the other 7 children were placed with their grandfather.

Police attempted to contact Fletcher numerous times, but each time they got her voicemail, court documents state. Eventually a relative was able to reach Fletcher, who explained she was on her way and she was having car trouble.

By 3:30 p.m., police said Angelica still had not returned home.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 23.