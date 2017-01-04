York City probationary officers sworn in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York, PA. - York City welcomed two more probationary officers during a swearing in ceremony. Their ceremony took place at York City Hall on South George Street. York City Mayor Kim Bracey was in charge of the induction. The officers, Dakota Fauver and Michael Harris, will be in charge of looking after criminal offenders.

"I think the tensions are high, but I think if you go out there as a police officer and you're doing the right thing every day, most people that you serve will see that you're fair and you're there to help, not to be an adversary," said Michael Harris, a York City police officer.

Harris is a Baltimore native who is a navy veteran and served in the Persian Gulf War, while Fauver is a graduate of York Suburban High School who served as an infantryman in the U.S. Marine Corps.