× 2 Alarm fire damages Marietta barn

MARRIETTA, Pa. – A 2 alarm fire heavily damaged a barn in Marrietta Borough. The fire broke out just before 1 p.m. at the barn located along the 200 block of W. Front Street. Firefighters arriving on the scene reported smoke coming from the second floor of the structure. A 2 alarm was sounded with nearly two dozen fire trucks and crews responding.

The fire was declared under control in about 30 minutes, with just a few hot spots left to extinguish. The Marietta Fire Chief said that the fire was apparently started by a woodstove on the first floor. Hay and straw in the barn used as insulation ignited enabling the fire to spread upwards to the 2nd floor.

There were no injuries. Damage to the building and contents is estimated at $50,000. A Fire Marshal is looking into the exact cause of the fire.