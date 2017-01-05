× 2017 Butter Sculpture revealed, serves as tribute to dairy farmers

HARRISBURG, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Farm Show revealed its 2017 Butter Sculpture this morning.

The sculpture, created by Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, is a tribute to dairy farmers who are “committed to a culture of stewardship.”

There are a few interesting facts about this sculpture:

The sculpture weighs over 1,000 pounds

It takes 2,518 pounds of milk to create 1,000 pounds of butter

There is enough butter to butter 96,000 pancakes!

The sculpture weighs the same as:

116 gallons of milk

17.5 Amazon drones

40 flat screen TVs (32″)

2,666 iPhones (6 version)

8 newborn calves

This sculpture and more can be found at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, which will run from Jan. 7 – Jan. 14.