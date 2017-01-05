× 3 men sought in armed home invasion and robbery in Leola

LEOLA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Police are looking for three men following an armed home invasion in Leola on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the first block of Chickadee Circle around 8:40 p.m. for a reported home invasion and robbery. According to police reports, three armed Hispanic men forced their way into the home and assaulted one of the residents. A total of six people were inside the home, including two children. The suspect stole several items before fleeing.

The suspects wore all black clothing and had their faces covered during the robbery.

Police believe the victims were targeted and it was not a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Jones with East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.