Boil water advisory in effect for Mt. Holly Springs

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – The Borough of Mt. Holly Springs has issued a boil water advisory for drinking water. The advisory went into effect at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon and will remain in effect until Saturday morning January 7.

Officials say a chlorine injection system went down for a few hours but has been restored and is working properly.  The boil water advisory is in effect only as a safe precautionary measure.