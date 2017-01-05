× Cash 5 Jackpot of $800,000 won in Cumberland County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa.– One jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $800,000 from the Wednesday, January 4, drawing was sold at Super Mart, 2001 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, Cumberland County.

The ticket correctly matched all five balls drawn, 17-19-20-30-42, to win $800,000, less applicable tax withholding. The retailer will receive $5,000 bonus for selling this winning ticket.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Cash 5 winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

The holder of any jackpot-winning ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at any of Lottery’s seven area offices or at Lottery headquarters in Middletown, Dauphin County.

Claims may be filed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at area offices and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at headquarters.

More than 60,200 other Cash 5 tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, creating “Winners, winners – everywhere!” Players should check every ticket, every time, and immediately sign winning tickets. Lower-tier winners may be claimed at a Lottery retailer.

In the 2015-16 fiscal year, in addition to awarding more than $44.6 million in prizes to winners in Cumberland County, the Pennsylvania Lottery contributed more than $14.1 million to programs serving the county’s older residents.

How to play Cash 5: To play Cash 5, players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 43. Players may select their own numbers using a Cash 5 playslip, or they may opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Cash 5 drawings are held seven nights a week, and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance. Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1 in 10.5.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $27 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win. Install our official mobile app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SOURCE: Lottery Media Relations