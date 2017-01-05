Check 511 before heading to the PA farm show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- State officials are warning visitors to this year's Pennsylvania Farm Show to know before they go. The state is urging everyone to check the 511 website, before driving into farm show traffic.

"Most people know one way to get to the farm show," said PENNDOT's Fritzi Schreffler. "They don't think about alternate ways to get there. Then they're sitting in traffic, not knowing where to go."

Schreffler says the information on the state's 511 webpage can help visitors find alternate travel routes and parking options. The site's farm show page also provides information about the shuttles that carry people between the parking lots and the farm show.