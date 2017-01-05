Colder Thursday with overnight light snow

TURNING COLD: Colder air has settled into the region this morning, dropping temperatures into the 20s. There’s still a breeze, so wind chill values feel like the teens! Skies are clear, but clouds quickly enter the picture through the morning. The winds settle by midday. Afternoon highs make it into the upper 20s to middle 30s on under mostly cloudy skies. It’s still a bit breezy, so wind chill values feel like teens during the morning and 20s for the afternoon. Some evening and overnight snow showers and light snow are likely. This could make the commute slippery or even icy at times overnight. The light snow tapers to snow showers and ends by daybreak. Friday is still on the colder side, with a bit more sunshine and temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Arctic air remains in place through the weekend, making for below average temperatures for this time in January! Expect partly cloudy skies for the weekend, with frigid mornings and afternoon temperatures in the 20s. A few lake effect flurries are possible Sunday with a reinforcing shot of cold air.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings increasing clouds. Temperatures aren’t as frigid, hovering near the freezing mark. Tuesday’s system could bring a light wintry mix to start before changing over to rain later in the day and through the night. Highs are in the middle to upper 30s. Showers continue into Wednesday, with temperatures jumping all the way into the 40s.

Have a great Thursday!