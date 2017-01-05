× Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of phone scam

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has received many inquires from worried citizens that have received phone calls from people claiming to work for the Sheriff’s Office. The people then advise citizens that there is a warrant out for their arrest and that a financial transaction over the phone is necessary and will clear the warrant. They state that the warrant has been issued by the Courts for failing to appear for jury duty.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office wants to to inform citizens that they do not issue warrants or collect on warrants over the phone.

If you receive this phone call you should not give out any personal or financial information. Contact your local police department with any information you can provide.