× Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opens newest location in York today

YORK, Pa.– Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opens its newest location in York this Thursday with four weeks of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests. To enter, guests must use hashtag #1FreeYearofBBQ on any social media site, order online or sign up for Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup Club. On Thursdays, the new location will offer a complimentary taste of Dickey’s newest limited time offer, the Sriracha Chicken Taco, to the first 50 guests through the door. On Fridays, Dickey’s offers 50 percent off to first responders, and guests can donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges. On Sundays, kids eat free at Dickey’s with every purchase of an adult dine-in meal of $10 or more.

To join Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s Big Yellow Cup Club and receive members-only specials, click here.

“The Dickey family congratulates Dennis Dacheux, Sr. and Dennis Dacheux, Jr. on opening their second Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Dickey’s is growing rapidly throughout the nation and we are proud to continue our expansion in the state of Pennsylvania.”

Doors open this Thursday and guests can enjoy the grand opening events over the next four weeks:

Thirsty Thursdays—All guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with Dickey’s new reusable travel lid and straw. The first 50 guests through the door will receive a complimentary taste of Dickey’s Sriracha Chicken Taco.

Philanthropy Fridays— Uniformed first responders will receive 50 percent off their meal, and guests can donate to Barbecue, Boots & Badges, Dickey’s charitable foundation.

Kids Eat Free All Day Every Sunday— With every $10 adult dine-in purchase guests will receive one free kids meal.

To find the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit nearest you, click here.

Dennis Dacheux, Sr. and Dennis Dacheux, Jr. are a barbecue loving father and son duo who are passionate about the art of great barbecue. The new Dickey’s location in York will be their second location to open within the past year. They are both extremely excited to open their new location in York and have the opportunity to serve their community delicious barbecue. “York is a great town with great people and we can’t wait to give them a Texas-sized welcome this Thursday with authentic slow-smoked barbecue,” says Dennis Dacheux, Jr.

Residents of York can find their newest Dickey’s location at 330 Town Center Dr. York, PA 17408. The phone number is 717-650-2630.

Find Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE: Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Restaurants, Inc.