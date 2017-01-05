It’s murder mystery season in Red Lion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED LION (PA)--It's Christmas Eve, 1948. A socialite family, preparing for their annual party, welcomes guests out of the blustery snow into the home. But shortly after the party gets started, one of the guests meets their untimely demise. It looks like a heart attack--but is it murder?

Every January, Red Lion Bed and Breakfast begins their murder mystery season, entertaining guests from all over the East Coast. This six-room B&B hosts up to 50 people for some of their mysterious fun, with murder mystery dinners lasting throughout March.